Nebraska Supreme Court: Streck owes $765 million to the foundation of its founder

It's a family feud over the family fortune and the family franchise — a medical diagnostic business that has dozens of patents and hundreds of millions of dollars in sales.

And that feud has come to a head: The charitable foundation of Wayne Ryan, the late inventor and founder of Streck Laboratories, is owed more than $765 million, the Nebraska Supreme Court ruled Friday.

The high court didn't compute the exact figure because it is accruing interest. But the court upheld a Sarpy County district judge's decision to award the Ryan Foundation $720 million in 2019. With interest, the final tally owed to the foundation could fall somewhere between $765 million and $775 million.

The value of the company came into dispute after Ryan's daughter, Connie, took over Streck in 2013. In time, Wayne Ryan, who had retired, wanted to cash out his shares and wanted Connie Ryan to seek a sale of the company.

Streck's board sought international bidders for the business — and Wayne Ryan alleged that his daughter Connie and Streck's board deliberately devalued the business in order to limit how much it owed him for his shares.