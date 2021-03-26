Nebraska Supreme Court upholds adoption by same-sex married couple

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Supreme Court ruled Friday that a same-sex married couple can adopt the 3-year-old girl who has lived with them since birth.

In a unanimous opinion, the state high court overturned Dixon County Judge Douglas Luebe's decision to toss out an adoption petition filed by two women, K.H. and M.V.

The two married in Van Nuys, California, in 2008. The case involved their effort to adopt Y.S., who was born to M.V.'s sister in 2017. The child's biological mother relinquished her, and her father never sought custody.

According to court documents, the couple filed for adoption in Dixon County Court in May. Luebe dismissed their case after calling a special hearing on legal issues raised by the petition, during which he described himself as "old-fashioned."

In his order, he concluded that the "plain ordinary language" of state adoption law does not permit a "wife and wife" to adopt, and said any other conclusion would turn the court into an "imagination station."

The high court concluded exactly the opposite, citing the plain language of the law. The statute at issue says "any minor child may be adopted by any adult person or persons." It also requires that if the would-be adopter has "a husband or wife," that husband or wife must join in the adoption petition.