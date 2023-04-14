The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit filed against the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources by the family of a Niobrara man who died as the result of the 2019 Spencer Dam failure.

Kenny Angel, 71, who lived with his wife in a property just east of the Spencer Dam, is presumed to have drowned March 14, 2019, when a dam failure caused massive flooding on Angel's property. The Angels' entire estate, including a home, saloon and a campground, were washed away — along with Angel's body, which was never found.

After Angel was declared legally dead, his wife, Linda, filed suit against the Nebraska DNR, the state agency responsible for dam regulation, and the Nebraska Public Power District, the dam owner. She alleged that the two agencies were responsible for the dam's failure, which led to Angel's death.

The Nebraska DNR had completed a safety inspection on the dam less than a year prior to the failure. In April 2018, the condition of the dam was assessed to be "fair" with "deficiencies which could lead to a dam failure during rare, extreme storm events." It also had classified the dam as having a "significant hazard potential," a designation which indicated that the dam failing could have serious economic and environmental consequences.

After the failure, an independent investigative panel of the Association of State Dam Safety Officials gathered. They found that, though the dam was well-maintained, NPPD had underestimated "the potential of the dam to cause life-threatening flooding at the downstream house and property in the case of a dam failure."

NPPD reached a $2.5 million settlement with the family, as dam owners have no immunity from lawsuits in the event of a failure. The Nebraska Attorney General's Office, however, argued while representing the Nebraska DNR that a 2005 law called the "Safety of Dams and Reservoirs Act" gives the agency immunity from lawsuits arising from dam failures.

In 2022, a district judge in Holt County dismissed the lawsuit against the DNR on the grounds that the Act gave the agency broad immunity. Angel's attorneys appealed the dismissal and the Nebraska Supreme Court agreed to take the case.

In a 19-page opinion, Nebraska's highest court affirmed that the DNR is immune from liability in this case.

"The March 14, 2019, failure of the dam resulted in a tragic loss of life and property," the conclusion reads. "But the Act imposes responsibility for that loss upon the Dam's owner and operator — NPPD — and immunizes the Department from liability for that loss."

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of April 2023