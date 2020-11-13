Nebraska Supreme Court upholds two murder convictions upheld, gives inmate another shot at appeal

LINCOLN — Two convicted murderers lost their appeals to the Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday, while a third won the chance to continue pursuing his appeal.

In the first case, the high court rejected arguments from Forrest R. Cox III that his cellphone records and statements made during an initial interview with law enforcement had been improperly admitted at trial.

Cox, now 32, was convicted of first-degree murder for his involvement in the fatal shooting of Laron Rogers in March 2017. He also was convicted of weapon use and felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to life in prison, plus 65 to 75 years on the weapons charges.

While another man was the suspected shooter, Cox was convicted under the law that holds accomplices accountable when someone dies during a robbery. Cox met Rogers at the Ames Avenue Convenience Store, 4145 Ames Ave., and robbed him of $1,100. Rogers was shot during the encounter and died of his injuries two weeks later.

In the second case, Alan Stack lost his bid to overturn his convictions for second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon. He also lost his claim that his sentence of 120 years to life was excessive.