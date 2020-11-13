Nebraska Supreme Court upholds two murder convictions upheld, gives inmate another shot at appeal

LINCOLN — Two convicted murderers lost their appeals to the Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday, while a third won the chance to continue pursuing his appeal.
In the first case, the high court rejected arguments from Forrest R. Cox III that his cellphone records and statements made during an initial interview with law enforcement had been improperly admitted at trial.
Cox, now 32, was convicted of first-degree murder for his involvement in the fatal shooting of Laron Rogers in March 2017. He also was convicted of weapon use and felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to life in prison, plus 65 to 75 years on the weapons charges.
While another man was the suspected shooter, Cox was convicted under the law that holds accomplices accountable when someone dies during a robbery. Cox met Rogers at the Ames Avenue Convenience Store, 4145 Ames Ave., and robbed him of $1,100. Rogers was shot during the encounter and died of his injuries two weeks later.
In the second case, Alan Stack lost his bid to overturn his convictions for second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon. He also lost his claim that his sentence of 120 years to life was excessive.
Stack, now 59, was convicted of bludgeoning to death his former girlfriend, Beverly Diane Bauermeister. Family members found her body a week later on her living room floor. Her 90-year-old mother was in another room but had been unable to get out of bed on her own. She died 12 days later.
In his appeal, Stack argued that the evidence was insufficient and that, if he was convicted of a homicide, it should have been a sudden quarrel manslaughter instead of second-degree murder. He also claimed the court had wrongly denied his insanity defense.
In the third case, the Supreme Court granted Akeem Jones a chance to argue in court that prison officials caused him to miss the deadline for filing a key appeal document.
Jones, now 30, is serving life in prison for first-degree murder in the 2009 shooting death of Gary Holmes at BJ's convenience store at 42nd Street and Ames Avenue.
In 2018, he had attempted to appeal a postconviction ruling. His appeal was dismissed because he did not get a request to proceed in forma pauperis filed by the court deadline. Jones then tried to revive his appeal, arguing that he had given the paperwork to prison authorities in time but it languished on an employee's desk until after the deadline.
The lower court refused to hear his argument. But the state high court said he should be given a hearing to present evidence of official negligence.
