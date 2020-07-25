Nebraska Supreme Court weighs in on 'chainsaw massacre' of dozens of trees

LINCOLN — You could call it the “Franklin County chainsaw massacre,” a dispute over the wrongful felling of dozens of trees that was resolved Friday by the Nebraska Supreme Court.

Officials in Franklin County, in rural south-central Nebraska, had sought and received permission in December 2015 to clear several trees on the property of Thomas and Pamela Russell. The goal: to improve visibility on an adjacent county road.

But county workers, in cutting down and uprooting trees, strayed from the area that was designated for clearing. Before they could be stopped, 67 additional trees had been cut down or uprooted.

While the county and the Russells agreed that trees were wrongly removed, a lawsuit ensued over the monetary damages due to the Russells.

Franklin County argued in court that the landowners were only due damages equal to the diminished value of the property, which they estimated at $200.

But the Russells, who said they used the property for hunting, recreation and bird-watching, argued that damages should equal the cost of restoring the property to its prior condition. Using experts, including an arborist, they estimated the damages at $150,716.