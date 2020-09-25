Nebraska teen accused of fleeing from courtroom, stealing minivan and leading officers on chase

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A teenager was taken into custody by the Nebraska State Patrol after officials said he fled from a courtroom, stole a minivan, was chased by law enforcement officers and eventually crashed the vehicle, which became engulfed in flames.

Troopers were notified about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday that the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing a Chrysler Pacifica that had been reported stolen. The driver was determined to be a 17-year-old boy who had fled from a courtroom in Dakota County, according to a patrol press release.

The Sheriff’s Office soon discontinued the pursuit as the teen drove into Iowa.

About an hour later, a trooper saw the Pacifica in Burt County, Nebraska, traveling north on U.S. Highway 75. When the teen saw the trooper, officials said, he sped up and the trooper chased him into Thurston County. Moments later, the patrol said, the trooper discontinued the pursuit out of concern for the public’s safety.

About 20 minutes later, officers with the Bureau of Indian Affairs started chasing the same vehicle. The teen then crashed the minivan on Highway 75 near mile marker 157.

The minivan became engulfed in flames, and the driver got out and ran into a cornfield. Within 10 minutes, a trooper found the teen, who was then taken into custody.