 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska teen accused of fleeing from courtroom, stealing minivan and leading officers on chase
1 comment
alert

Nebraska teen accused of fleeing from courtroom, stealing minivan and leading officers on chase

{{featured_button_text}}

A teenager was taken into custody by the Nebraska State Patrol after officials said he fled from a courtroom, stole a minivan, was chased by law enforcement officers and eventually crashed the vehicle, which became engulfed in flames.

Troopers were notified about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday that the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing a Chrysler Pacifica that had been reported stolen. The driver was determined to be a 17-year-old boy who had fled from a courtroom in Dakota County, according to a patrol press release.

The Sheriff’s Office soon discontinued the pursuit as the teen drove into Iowa.

About an hour later, a trooper saw the Pacifica in Burt County, Nebraska, traveling north on U.S. Highway 75. When the teen saw the trooper, officials said, he sped up and the trooper chased him into Thurston County. Moments later, the patrol said, the trooper discontinued the pursuit out of concern for the public’s safety.

About 20 minutes later, officers with the Bureau of Indian Affairs started chasing the same vehicle. The teen then crashed the minivan on Highway 75 near mile marker 157.

The minivan became engulfed in flames, and the driver got out and ran into a cornfield. Within 10 minutes, a trooper found the teen, who was then taken into custody.

The teen was taken to the Woodbury County Jail in Iowa at the request of a parole officer, in connection with the initial charges. Charges related to Wednesday’s events are pending, the patrol said.Our best staff images of September 2020

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

1 comment

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert