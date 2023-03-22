A husband and wife who owned two trucking companies were sentenced Tuesday in Lincoln for failing to pay payroll taxes to the IRS.

William H. White, 55, and Sarah A. White, 40, formerly of Roca, Nebraska, withheld employment tax from their employees' paychecks but failed to pay the over $426,000 they collected to the IRS, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Nebraska.

William was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison after pleading guilty to failure to pay over employment tax, according to court documents. Sarah was sentenced to three years of probation and a $10,000 fine after also pleading guilty to failure to pay over employment tax.

The couple owned both B&B Midwest Trucking and 419 LLC. In 2015 and 2018, they collected federal income taxes and Social Security and Medicare taxes from employees' paychecks but did not account for the taxes on time or pay them over to the IRS, according to court documents. That included around $144,000 in withheld taxes for B&B and $282,000 for 419 LLC.

Both businesses had the money to pay the payroll taxes, but the Whites instead used the money to pay other business and personal expenses, the release said.

The Whites were ordered to pay the over $426,000 they owed as restitution but were given credit for previous payments totaling the same amount, according to the release.

The Whites had also failed to pay over the employer's share of payroll taxes to the IRS for both businesses, but paid those amounts before sentencing, the release said.