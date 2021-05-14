Nebraska will relax COVID restrictions in prisons

For first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, the Nebraska Department of Corrections will relax pandemic restrictions at all 10 of the state's facilities.
Starting Friday, May 21, the department will expand the number of people allowed to visit at any given time to three, including children of any age.
Volunteers who help facilitate self-betterment programs and other activities will also be allowed to return in the coming week. Congregate worship and educational activities will resume, and community custody inmates will have the opportunity to visit family members and take part in other community activities.
The changes come after several weeks without any staff members or inmates testing positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from Corrections. As of May 7, the department reported zero active cases and 982 cases over the course of the pandemic. Six inmates have died.
Corrections Director Scott Frakes called the changes "a huge step forward." The announcement was made Friday, one day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised that fully vaccinated people don't have to wear a mask in most settings.
“We have been operating under limits for almost a year and a half," Frakes said. "But now, we are in a good place to make this turn and re-initiate some of (the) things we were doing pre-COVID.”
Vaccinations continue to be provided to both inmates and staff members, Frakes said. Formal, organized vaccination efforts will end mid-June. After that, vaccinations will be offered to newly admitted inmates and newly hired staff members. The vaccine was first made available to certain correctional workers in January.
Visitors will still need to preregister on the department's website for a day and time slot, and there are still restrictions in place in terms of maintaining social distance, limiting physical contact and not sharing food or drinks.
Staff members and inmates are also still expected to wear masks and social distance.
All of the upcoming changes are conditional on virus cases remaining low within the facilities and in the community, the department said.
“If signs suddenly point to an uptick, we will change course accordingly,” Frakes said. “Our ability to keep people healthy, including those from the community who have contact with us, is paramount to our plan of action.”