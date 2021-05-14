Nebraska will relax COVID restrictions in prisons

“We have been operating under limits for almost a year and a half," Frakes said. "But now, we are in a good place to make this turn and re-initiate some of (the) things we were doing pre-COVID.”

Vaccinations continue to be provided to both inmates and staff members, Frakes said. Formal, organized vaccination efforts will end mid-June. After that, vaccinations will be offered to newly admitted inmates and newly hired staff members. The vaccine was first made available to certain correctional workers in January.

Visitors will still need to preregister on the department's website for a day and time slot, and there are still restrictions in place in terms of maintaining social distance, limiting physical contact and not sharing food or drinks.

Staff members and inmates are also still expected to wear masks and social distance.

All of the upcoming changes are conditional on virus cases remaining low within the facilities and in the community, the department said.

“If signs suddenly point to an uptick, we will change course accordingly,” Frakes said. “Our ability to keep people healthy, including those from the community who have contact with us, is paramount to our plan of action.”

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.