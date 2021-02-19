Nebraska will seek new study on criminal justice reforms, won't delay decision on new prison

Ricketts, a Republican who has made "continual improvement" a top goal, said that study would provide more solid data for state courts, parole and corrections officials on what needs to be done to improve outcomes for those systems. Right now, about 30% of all Nebraska prison inmates commit repeat crimes within three years of leaving prison, a recidivism rate that could be reduced via suggestions from the new study, he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For instance, the governor said, drug courts and other judge-supervised treatment courts have reformed many lives, but should the state do more, or should it do other things, like expanding its supervised release of inmates?

State Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha, a Democrat who has focused on corrections and criminal justice issues, said he had reached out to the Crime and Justice Institute after watching proposed criminal justice reforms fail to advance in the Legislature. He said that such a study, which would be done by the end of the year, would provide data to show what reforms would help the state maintain public safety while avoiding the high cost of prison incarceration.