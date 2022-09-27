 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Neglect leads to death of four puppies in western Iowa, sheriff says

A 24-year-old man from Thurman, Iowa, has been charged with multiple counts of animal neglect after Fremont County Sheriff’s deputies discovered nine neglected puppies earlier this month.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a press release Tuesday that on Sept. 17 deputies were called to an address in rural Thurman, located about 40 miles southeast of Omaha. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies found the puppies kept in neglectful conditions with one puppy dead at the scene.

The other puppies were taken to a local vet for treatment, according to the Sheriff's Office. On the following day, two more puppies died and one was euthanized due to illness.

The man was arrested and charged with four counts of animal neglect resulting in death and five counts of animal neglect with no serious injury.

