Neighbor charged in connection with quadruple homicide in northeast Nebraska town

A man suspected of killing four of his neighbors in the northeast Nebraska town of Laurel on Thursday was charged Friday with 10 felonies stemming from the chaos that enveloped the tight-knit community.

The tragedy unfolded early Thursday when four bodies, all with gunshot wounds, were discovered in two homes that had been set on fire. The next morning, law enforcement arrested a suspect in his home just across the street from the first fire.

The Nebraska State Patrol’s SWAT team surrounded the home of Jason Jones, a 42-year-old Laurel resident, around 2:30 a.m. Friday, according to the patrol. Jones did not come out willingly but was taken into custody without incident after officers entered the home.

Speaking at a Friday morning press conference, Col. John Bolduc with the State Patrol said it was too early in the investigation to provide a motive for the killings. He said he couldn't comment on possible connections between the victims and Jones.

According to an arrest affidavit for Jones obtained by The World-Herald, the first 911 call came into Cedar County dispatch at 3:11 a.m. Thursday. The caller reported that an explosion had occurred at 209 Elm St. in Laurel.

Local volunteer firefighters and medics responded to the scene. They found Michelle Ebeling, 53, down in a pool of blood inside of the back entry to the home. She had been shot once in the head and once in the chest, and a bullet casing was found by her body. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Laurel Police Chief Ron Lundahl, Ebeling had moved to the city within the past few years.

Inside her residence, burn marks were present on the floor, walls and furniture. First responders noted smelling gasoline and smoke, according to the affidavit, and a red fuel container was found inside of the front door.

Officials were still investigating the first fire when another 911 call came in at 9:30 a.m. A neighbor called to report smoke coming from a residence at 503 Elm St.

Inside of that home, three people were found dead: Gene Twiford, 86, Jean Twiford, 85, and Dana Twiford, 55. They all sustained gunshot wounds and a Molotov cocktail was found in the residence. A pry bar was used to pry open the back door, according to the affidavit. Smoke and soot damage was present in the home.

The Twifords had lived in Laurel their entire lives and were a fixture in the community, Lundahl said.

Despite the disparity in call times, law enforcement believes that both incidents occurred around 3 a.m. Thursday. Signs of fire were not visible from outside the Twiford home until later in the morning.

Police executed search warrants in both residences Thursday morning. In the Twiford home, a Ruger .57 pistol was found on the floor of the living room. Law enforcement tracked the gun and found that Jones bought it in February 2021, according to the affidavit.

The pistol was used to shoot the Twiford family, according to the affidavit, but authorities believe Ebeling was killed with a different gun that has not yet been found.

A black backpack was found in the kitchen of Ebeling’s residence. Multiple receipts were found inside of the backpack, indicating multiple purchases at local gas stations and the purchase of an auto-shutoff gas can from Fleet Farm in Sioux City, Iowa. Police have linked those receipts to Jones, according to the affidavit.

One receipt for a purchase at Rath’s Mini Mart, a gas station in Laurel, led police to security footage of Jones pumping gas into two red gas cans on Wednesday evening. According to the affidavit, the cans seen in the video resemble the ones that were found at the first scene.

Jones has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder, four counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony and two counts of arson. He is currently receiving treatment for severe burns at a hospital in Lincoln.

As of Friday morning, Bolduc said the patrol had not identified any additional suspects and he did not believe the community faced any additional danger.