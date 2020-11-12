New prison leadership named in Omaha, Lincoln

LINCOLN — State Corrections Director Scott Frakes announced several leadership changes affecting prisons in Omaha and Lincoln that will take effect Nov. 30.

Rich Cruickshank, warden of the Omaha Correctional Center, was named assistant deputy director for intelligence and investigations in the agency's central office. Cruickshank has been with the agency for 37 years and has been warden at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln and the Omaha prison.

He will be replaced by Barb Lewien, who is currently warden of the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln. She was previously warden at the Omaha facility from 2013 to 2019, including one year she was also warden of the Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility in Omaha.

She will be replaced by James Jansen, who is now assistant warden for the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln. He has been assistant warden since 2018 and worked for the agency for 21 years.

