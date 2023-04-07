An Omaha woman involved in a multi-state drug trafficking organization was sentenced Thursday to more than 10 years in federal prison.

Victoria Bindas, 43, was the ninth person sentenced in connection with a methamphetamine trafficking investigation that spanned Nebraska, Iowa and Texas.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for Nebraska, the Drug Enforcement Administration began investigating a methamphetamine distribution operation based in Omaha in 2018. The operation was connected to an Omaha man named David Duane Short.

Through a court-ordered wiretap of Short's phone calls and text messages, multiple co-conspirators were identified. Bindas was one of them and was intercepted contacting Short to discuss obtaining quantities of methamphetamine on multiple occasions.

Bindas was convicted of buying at least 1200 grams of methamphetamine from Short, according to the press release. She had been indicted in 2021 on one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 or more grams of meth and initially pleaded not guilty.

Earlier this year, Bindas agreed to plead guilty on the condition that she would not be federally prosecuted in Nebraska for any other drug trafficking crimes that may have been disclosed in discovery material. On Thursday, she was sentenced to 121 months, or just more than 10 years, in prison.

Six other people from Omaha or Council Bluffs also have been sentenced in relation to the organization, in addition to one person from Wisner, Nebraska, and one person from El Paso, Texas. Short was handed the heftiest sentence of more than 17 years in prison, while the other sentences ranged from 10 to 15 years.

The investigation was part of an operation led by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces, a multi-agency U.S. Department of Justice initiative tackling organized crime, money laundering and major drug trafficking networks. The DEA, Omaha Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol, IRS Department of Criminal Investigation and the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office assisted in the investigation.