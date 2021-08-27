No cause determined in hog barn fire at Pillen Family Farms; no sign of foul play

The Nebraska State Fire Marshal's Office found no sign of foul play in the barn fire that killed about 10,000 hogs at Pillen Family Farms in May.
State Fire Inspector Garrett Weidner also wrote in his report that the cause of the fire could not be determined.
The fire started at the front of the building, its south side, according to the report. That is also the side of the building where an addition was being built, but Weidner wrote that he could not pin down the exact starting point of the fire. The barn was located near Albion, Nebraska.
Investigating the fire was made more difficult, he wrote, by the extensive damage and inability to inspect the interior of the collapsed barn.
The day before the fire, workers at the hog barn reported smelling smoke, according to the Weidner's report.
Marcia Medina, site leader for the farm, told Weidner that she searched for the source but was unable to find it and could not actually see any smoke or flames. Medina told Weidner that in addition to searching the rooms in the barn, she climbed into the attic to look.
According to the report, Medina reported the fire at 3:11 a.m. on May 12, after receiving alarms from the building's sensors.
The day before the fire, an area contracting company, T&J Paz Construction, had cut into the tin siding at the front of the building to attach flashing. None of the work was electrical, the contractor told Weidner.
According to the inspector's report, Armando Rodriguez of T&J said workers didn't smell smoke, but did hose down the area where they were cutting after Medina said she was looking for the source of smoke she had smelled. When they were done for the day, they cleaned up the worksite and left at 5 p.m., he told Weidner.
The Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department responded to Medina's 911 call and extinguished the fire. Fire Chief Neil Baumgartner referred a request for comment to the Fire Marshal's office.
Pillen Family Farms was founded by Republican gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen. He runs it with his children Sarah and Brock, according to the company and campaign literature.
Brock Pillen was interviewed by Weidner at the scene on the morning of the fire.
The World-Herald attempted to reach Pillen Family Farms, but the company did not return those calls.