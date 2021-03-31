Norfolk man convicted in fatal kidnapping of South Dakota woman

James stabbed Hunhoff with a knife and strangled her in the early morning hours of Nov. 5, 2018.

He then drove to an isolated location on the reservation, where he set fire to Hunhoff’s body and her vehicle to conceal evidence of the murder and kidnapping. James abandoned the body and vehicle and left the area, Sharp said.

Hunhoff’s body was found in her vehicle on Nov. 8.

Simpson had deleted communications and location data from James’ phone detailing their travels and activities from that day. When contacted by the FBI, Simpson repeatedly lied about his and James’ whereabouts on Nov. 4 and 5, 2018, according to Sharp.

James entered a plea of guilty to murder in Indian Country on Feb. 5, 2020, and he was sentenced to life imprisonment on July 15.

Sharp said the abduction and killing of Hunhoff was a "ghastly crime."

"Our hearts go out to her family," Sharp said. "Mr. Simpson is richly deserving of the sentence he will likely receive."