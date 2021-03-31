Norfolk man convicted in fatal kidnapping of South Dakota woman

A Norfolk man was convicted in federal court Wednesday for the fatal kidnapping of a South Dakota woman.
Ramon Simpson, 50, was found guilty of kidnapping resulting in death and conspiracy to commit kidnapping in the death of Phyllis Hunhoff, according to a press release from Acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp. A conviction of kidnapping resulting in death carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.
Simpson’s conviction comes a little more than a year after another man, Joseph James, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the case.
Hunhoff was kidnapped on Nov. 4, 2018, after she left her mother's residence in Utica, South Dakota. Hunhoff, who was driving home to Yankton, South Dakota, would usually call her mother to say she had arrived home safely. Hunhoff never called.
Simpson and James, who were near Hunhoff’s mother’s residence at the time, entered her car as she was leaving. Hunhoff did not know the two men.
They drove to Norfolk, where Simpson exited the vehicle. James drove Hunhoff’s vehicle, with her inside, to the Santee Sioux Indian Reservation in Knox County, Sharp said.
James stabbed Hunhoff with a knife and strangled her in the early morning hours of Nov. 5, 2018.
He then drove to an isolated location on the reservation, where he set fire to Hunhoff’s body and her vehicle to conceal evidence of the murder and kidnapping. James abandoned the body and vehicle and left the area, Sharp said.
Hunhoff’s body was found in her vehicle on Nov. 8.
Simpson had deleted communications and location data from James’ phone detailing their travels and activities from that day. When contacted by the FBI, Simpson repeatedly lied about his and James’ whereabouts on Nov. 4 and 5, 2018, according to Sharp.
James entered a plea of guilty to murder in Indian Country on Feb. 5, 2020, and he was sentenced to life imprisonment on July 15.
Sharp said the abduction and killing of Hunhoff was a "ghastly crime."
"Our hearts go out to her family," Sharp said. "Mr. Simpson is richly deserving of the sentence he will likely receive."
Sharp also noted that the two-year investigation and prosecution of Simpson and James was complicated by complex jurisdictional issues and the need to analyze volumes of digital evidence.
"The FBI and the trial team did an outstanding job putting together the case that led to Mr. Simpson’s conviction," Sharp said.
