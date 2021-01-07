Norfolk man sentenced to jail for motor vehicle homicide in death of motorcyclist

A 53-year-old Norfolk, Nebraska, man was sentenced Wednesday to 300 days in jail after being found guilty of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in the death of a motorcyclist.

Edwin F. Belina, who pleaded no contest and was found guilty by Otoe County Judge David Partsch in November, was given credit for two days in jail. He was also found guilty of failure to yield the right of way in connection with the death of Kevin Davidson, 41, of Syracuse, Nebraska.

Belina was ordered to pay court costs and a $25 fine for failure to yield. A charge of obstruction of the driver's view due to an overloaded front seat was dismissed.

Investigators from the Otoe County Sheriff’s Office said Davidson was headed west on Nebraska Highway 2 about 11 a.m. on June 20 when his motorcycle hit the side of an eastbound pickup truck that had turned north in front of him. Several witnesses told deputies that Belina, the driver of the pickup, was trying to turn north into the Palmyra Sale Barn.