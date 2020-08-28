North Platte man fleeing traffic stop left his SUV and stole a pickup, State Patrol says

A North Platte man was arrested Friday after a vehicle pursuit in the western Nebraska city.
The pursuit began about 1 p.m., after a Nebraska State Patrol trooper tried to stop the driver of a Toyota SUV who troopers said had ran a stop light at the intersection of U.S. Highway 83 and Walker Road, according to a press release from the patrol.
As the SUV was traveling north on Highway 83, the trooper performed a tactical vehicle intervention to bring the vehicle to a stop. The driver fled on foot through a building construction site, entered a construction pickup and drove off.
The trooper stayed at the scene of the theft with the SUV, the patrol said.
The driver was later found at a residence on B Street by North Platte police, where he was arrested on suspicion of flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, motor vehicle theft and violating a traffic control device. He was booked into the Lincoln County Jail.
