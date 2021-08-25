NU regent Jack Stark charged with felony count of witness tampering

A University of Nebraska regent was arrested and charged Wednesday with a felony count of witness tampering on allegations that he encouraged a former Nebraska football player to not testify on behalf of a weightlifting coach accused of rape.

Jack Stark, a sports psychologist who was elected to the NU Board of Regents in 2020, made his first appearance before a judge Wednesday and was released on his own recognizance.

Stark, 74, is accused of trying to dissuade Willie Miller, a former fullback at Nebraska, from testifying at the trial of Douglas Anders, who owned a workout facility for bodybuilders. If convicted, Stark would face up to five years probation or two years in prison.

Stark was the team psychologist from 1989 to 2004. Miller was a fullback from 1996 to 2000.

But in the Anders case, the two were on opposite sides. Stark was endorsed as a witness for prosecutors, and was ready to testify on behalf of the victim. Miller was a friend and supporter of Anders and was poised to testify for him as a character witness.