Omaha gang member sentenced to 10 years in federal prison

A 21-year-old man who authorities say is a member of a gang has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

Kuiny W. Gach, a member of the Trip Set gang, pleaded guilty to distribution of marijuana and possession of firearms during drug trafficking. He also was sentenced to three years' probation.

Gach was sentenced last week in the U.S. District Court of Nebraska.

U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly said the Trip Set gang has become prevalent in the Omaha area over the past four years and has approximately 154 documented gang members and associates in Omaha.

On two occasions in October 2018, officials said, Gach was found to have sold more than 3 ounces of marijuana and various firearms, including handguns, a rifle and a shotgun, to a confidential informant. One of the firearms previously was reported as stolen and another had a defaced serial number.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Omaha Police Department as part of Project Safe Neighborhood. The operation yielded the arrests and indictments of more than 15 people and the recovery of 41 firearms, 10 of which were stolen.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.