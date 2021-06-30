Omaha man sentenced to 55 years in prison for role in Lincoln woman's murder

An Omaha man was sentenced Tuesday to 55 years in federal prison for his role in the 2018 slaying of a Lincoln woman during a drug-related home invasion.

Dante Williams, 28, was sentenced to 45 years for aiding and abetting in the murder of Jessica Brandon and 10 additional years, to be served consecutively, for participating in two attempted robberies in connection with the same crime, according to a press release from acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp.

On July 31, 2018, three men, including Williams, forced their way into the home that Brandon, 36, shared with her boyfriend. She was shot, and police later concluded that her boyfriend was dealing drugs. He pleaded guilty to drug charges in May 2019.

Williams took a baseball bat with him to Brandon’s home during the first attempted robbery the day before Brandon was shot and killed, and he helped his brother, Damon Williams, zip tie children and one elderly woman in their beds during the home invasion.

Dante Williams also received five years of supervised release to follow his term of imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system.