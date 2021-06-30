 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha man sentenced to 55 years in prison for role in Lincoln woman's murder
0 comments
topical

Omaha man sentenced to 55 years in prison for role in Lincoln woman's murder

An Omaha man was sentenced Tuesday to 55 years in federal prison for his role in the 2018 slaying of a Lincoln woman during a drug-related home invasion.

Dante Williams, 28, was sentenced to 45 years for aiding and abetting in the murder of Jessica Brandon and 10 additional years, to be served consecutively, for participating in two attempted robberies in connection with the same crime, according to a press release from acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp.

On July 31, 2018, three men, including Williams, forced their way into the home that Brandon, 36, shared with her boyfriend. She was shot, and police later concluded that her boyfriend was dealing drugs. He pleaded guilty to drug charges in May 2019.

Williams took a baseball bat with him to Brandon’s home during the first attempted robbery the day before Brandon was shot and killed, and he helped his brother, Damon Williams, zip tie children and one elderly woman in their beds during the home invasion.

Dante Williams also received five years of supervised release to follow his term of imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system.

Tawhyne M. Patterson, a Vice Lord gang member from Chicago, and Damon Williams were sentenced to life in prison last week for their roles in Brandon's murder. 

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Will there be fireworks at Mount Rushmore?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jessica Wade covers breaking news, crime and the Omaha zoo. Follow her on Twitter @Jess_Wade_OWH. Phone: 402-444-1067

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert