A Kansas City police officer with Omaha roots was killed in the line of duty Wednesday.

James "Jim" Muhlbauer, 42, was born and raised in South Omaha, according to a Facebook post from the Omaha Police Officers Association. He began his career with the Kansas City Missouri Police Department 20 years ago and served in the department's patrol division for his entire tenure, including the past three years in the K-9 unit, according to the department.

On Wednesday night, Muhlbauer was on patrol with his K-9 companion, a 3-year-old German shepherd named Champ, when another vehicle hit his cruiser at high speed. The impact caused the cruiser to strike and kill a pedestrian, according to police.

Champ and the pedestrian, identified only as a man in his 50s, both died at the scene. Muhlbauer was taken to a hospital with critical injuries and died shortly after.

Muhlbauer's wife, Cassie, posted on Facebook thanking people for their support and prayers. The couple had one son together.

"He truly loved his job and was fully committed to making Kansas City proud of his work," she said.

Muhlbauer is the first KCPD officer to die in the line of duty since May of 2001, the department said. A donation drive and a meal train have been set up to support his family.