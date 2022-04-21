One killed in fog-related crash near Bradshaw

YORK, Neb. — One woman was killed and another was hospitalized Thursday morning in a three-vehicle crash near Bradshaw, according to the York County Sheriff's Office.

The crash, which involved a car, pickup and semi, occurred shortly before 8 a.m. on U.S. 34, Sheriff Paul Vrbka said. At the time, dense fog drastically reduced visibility.

The driver of the car, who hadn't been identified as of Thursday morning, was killed and the driver of the pickup was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The semi driver wasn't injured.

After the crash, the Sheriff's Office and State Patrol shut down a portion of U.S. 34 until driving conditions improved.