One man was killed and another was arrested after a shooting at a work site in rural Cedar County on Wednesday morning.

The Cedar County Sheriff's Office responded to an area about a mile north of Hartington, Nebraska, and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol.

Witnesses at the scene were attempting lifesaving measures on the victim when law enforcement arrived. The victim was taken to a hospital in Yankton, South Dakota, where he died from his injuries, according to the release.

David Phillips, 20, of Kenner, Louisiana, was arrested in connection with the shooting, according to the release. Based on preliminary information, investigators believe that the shooting occurred during a workplace argument between Phillips and the victim.

The Sheriff's Office has requested that the patrol conduct the homicide investigation, according to the press release. The investigation is ongoing, and the identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Hartington is roughly 50 miles northeast of Norfolk, Nebraska.