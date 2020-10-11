One person charged with murder after fatal crash near McCook

A person in southwest Nebraska has been charged with first-degree murder after a man was found dead at the scene of a fatal car crash, according to a press release from Red Willow County authorities.

Charles Decker, 36, died in the crash, and the body of Steven Weaver, 33, was found at the scene, according to the press release. The crash occurred about 2 a.m. Thursday when two vehicles collided east of McCook on U.S. Highway 34. The cause of the crash and the nature of Weaver’s death remain under investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol and the Red Willow County Sheriff’s Office.

Alva Decker, 33, of Indianola was arrested Friday, according to the release. She is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit a felony and use of a firearm to commit a felony. The press release did not elaborate on the charges.

Charles Decker was also from Indianola, and the relationship between him and Alva Decker wasn’t immediately available. Weaver was from McCook.

Cody Thomas, a spokesman for the State Patrol, referred questions to the Red Willow County attorney or the Sheriff’s Office, neither of which were available for comment Sunday.