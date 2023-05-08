One person was taken into custody Sunday by Lincoln police following an altercation that resulted in a stabbing death.

Police were called to the 6200 block of Baldwin Avenue near Lincoln Northeast High School about 7 p.m. for a report of stabbing, a police spokesman said. Officers located a 59-year-old man with a stab wound to his chest and began performing life-saving measures.

The man was taken to a Lincoln hospital where he later died. His name is being withheld pending notification of family.

A 40-year-old person, whose name and gender were not released, was taken into custody at the scene without incident. Police said they are not looking for any other individuals in connection with the fight.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.