OSHA cites Grand Island waste disposal company over employee death

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has cited a Grand Island waste disposal company for 18 violations related to an employee death that occurred in February.

The citations leveled by OSHA against Mid-Nebraska Disposal Inc. stemmed, according to a press release issued by OSHA Thursday, from an incident on Feb. 7 in which a 20-year-old employee fell into a baler while trying to remove cardboard that became jammed in the machine.

The federal agency said the employee, who had been working at Mid-Nebraska Disposal for nine months, suffered severe amputation injuries and died the next day at a hospital.

OSHA alleged Mid-Nebraska Disposal, which provides trash, yard waste and recycling pickup services, failed to ensure energy sources were locked out, which would have kept the machine’s operating parts from moving while the employee cleared the jam, the agency said.

“Employers must follow all safety precautions and train workers to de-energize and lock out a machine before clearing jams or providing service or maintenance to prevent serious or fatal injuries," Matt Thurlby, OSHA area director in Omaha, said in the release.

OSHA said investigators identified several violations for permit-required confined spaces. Those include the company allegedly failing to develop procedures, train workers, recognize hazards, place attendants outside when an employee enters and ensuring emergency services are available.

The agency also cited the company for allegedly exposing workers to slip and fall hazards from debris on the floors and from workers having to climb up railings to enter the machine. OSHA said inspectors also found an active rodent and vermin infestation in the facility.

OSHA’s violations include 15 categorized as serious. OSHA categorized two violations as willful and one as other-than-serious.

The agency has proposed penalties of $337,903 against Mid-Nebraska Disposal. The agency also placed the company in its Severe Violator Enforcement Program.

Mid-Nebraska co-owner Scott Woodward told The World-Herald that the company is still "grieving the loss of our employee."

“Some violations were issued and we are in the process of going through those right now. But we are confident that no willful violations were committed,” Woodward said.

OSHA said Mid-Nebraska Disposal has 15 business days from receipt of its citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.