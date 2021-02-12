Parents who refused cancer treatment for son should lose custody, Nebraska Supreme Court rules

But two months after treatments began, Prince began experiencing side effects such as nausea, vomiting and fatigue, court records indicated, and his parents began skipping some of his appointments. The father, according to the social worker, said that doctors were giving Prince too much medicine, too quickly.

That led to a meeting with the parents in which it was emphasized that skipping appointments could lead to the cancer "building resistance" to the treatments, and that side effects would not decline even if drug doses were reduced.

The father, though, insisted that the the cancer would not kill his son, but the treatments would. He and his wife voiced interest in getting a second opinion, but then later in the meeting, agreed to bring Prince to his first radiation treatment the next day. But after that treatment, the child was not brought to any chemo or radiation appointments.

Hospital officials contacted the state Child Protective Services agency, which investigates cases of child abuse and neglect. A state investigator, according to court records, experienced difficulty in locating Prince, who had been living with his mother at a Lincoln homeless shelter.