 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Patrol: Nebraska elevator worker who fired on shooter likely saved lives; victims identified
1 comment
top story

Patrol: Nebraska elevator worker who fired on shooter likely saved lives; victims identified

Employee who killed gunman likely saved lives, police say

This photo shows the Agrex grain elevator where a fired employee opened fire, killing one person and injuring two others before he was shot to death by another employee Thursday, Oct. 20, 2021 in Superior, Neb.

 Andrew Wegley

At a grain elevator busy with harvest in small-town Superior, Nebraska, an employee taking down an active shooter probably saved other lives Thursday, authorities said.

At a press conference Friday, Nebraska State Patrol Capt. Jeff Roby, commander of Troop C based in Grand Island, said the employee who returned fire stopped the shooting at Superior’s Agrex Inc. grain elevator. Authorities did not identify that employee Friday.

Said Roby, “It’s likely that the employee’s action may have prevented much further loss of life in this tragedy.”

Authorities said Thursday that the employee grabbed a shotgun and killed Max Hoskinson, 61, of Superior.

According to the patrol, Hoskinson opened fire on his former Agrex co-workers not long after being fired from his job. The patrol said Hoskinson returned to Agrex with a handgun shortly before 2 p.m.

Authorities identified the victims as: Sandra Nelson, 60, of Formoso, Kansas, located south of Superior, and Darin Koepke, 53, of Hadar, Nebraska, located north of Norfolk.

Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene. Koepke was flown to Bryan Health's west campus in Lincoln, where he later was pronounced dead.

A third victim was treated for injuries at the hospital in Superior and released Thursday afternoon.

Roby said authorities do not expect to file charges against the worker who shot Hoskinson.

"In consultation with the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office and the Nuckolls County Attorney’s Office, no charges are anticipated in relation to the employee who returned fire in protection of himself and other innocent parties present at the time of the incident," the patrol said in a press release.

paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-618-0009, twitter.com/paulhammelowh

1 comment

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Giuliani associate convicted of campaign finance crimes

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert