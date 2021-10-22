Patrol: Nebraska elevator worker who fired on shooter likely saved lives; victims identified

At a grain elevator busy with harvest in small-town Superior, Nebraska, an employee taking down an active shooter probably saved other lives Thursday, authorities said.

At a press conference Friday, Nebraska State Patrol Capt. Jeff Roby, commander of Troop C based in Grand Island, said the employee who returned fire stopped the shooting at Superior’s Agrex Inc. grain elevator. Authorities did not identify that employee Friday.

Said Roby, “It’s likely that the employee’s action may have prevented much further loss of life in this tragedy.”

Authorities said Thursday that the employee grabbed a shotgun and killed Max Hoskinson, 61, of Superior.

According to the patrol, Hoskinson opened fire on his former Agrex co-workers not long after being fired from his job. The patrol said Hoskinson returned to Agrex with a handgun shortly before 2 p.m.

Authorities identified the victims as: Sandra Nelson, 60, of Formoso, Kansas, located south of Superior, and Darin Koepke, 53, of Hadar, Nebraska, located north of Norfolk.

Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene. Koepke was flown to Bryan Health's west campus in Lincoln, where he later was pronounced dead.