Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in northeast Nebraska

A man was killed early Monday in rural Pierce County when he was hit by a vehicle that left the scene.

Kolawole Akin Akinnigbagbe was found near the intersection of U.S. Highway 20 and 535th Avenue, west of Plainview, Nebraska, about 12:33 a.m.

The 57-year-old Plainview man was walking along the north shoulder of Highway 20 when he was struck, according to a press release from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office is asking that anyone with information contact them at 402-329-6346.

