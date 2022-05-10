Perry, Iowa police chief wounded in struggle with suspect

The police chief of Perry, Iowa, was wounded Tuesday morning in a struggle with a suspect over control of a gun.

Chief Eric Vaughn, who was shot in the upper leg, was airlifted to a Des Moines hospital where he is expected to make a full recovery, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

The man who authorities say shot Vaughn, Jeremiah Messner, 30, has been arrested on suspicion of four felonies: attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, going armed with intent and trafficking stolen weapons.

According to the Public Safety Department, this is what happened:

About 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, after searching nearly two hours, Vaughn and other law enforcement officers located Messner, who was suspected of shooting up a vehicle. Messner was then persuaded to set his handgun on the ground. As officers attempted to take Messner into custody, he regained possession of the gun and fired it. Chief Vaughn was struck.

Vaughn has been police chief in Perry since 2013.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.