Pharmacist, one-time friend land in prison after plot to blow up small-town Nebraska rival

Wilson soon worried regulators would begin to spot the disparity between his prescriptions and the amount of painkillers he was processing. So the two hatched a plot: burn down his biggest rival's pharmacy, one owned by Cody Kuszak, 36. If Cody's U-Save Pharmacy was out of the picture, they reasoned, the feds wouldn't be suspicious when Wilson tripled his painkilller processing.

Over the course of several months earlier this year, the two drew up plans and hatched escape routes, and Burgamy sent Wilson photos of a stockpile of firearms. Then the FBI spotted the Darkweb transactions — and began surveillance on Burgamy. It appears the FBI got help from a third man Burgamy recruited to help him carry out the scheme. A federal prosecutor declined to identify the third participant, believed to live on the East Coast.

Wilson grew skittish with the plan, so much so that he put his pharmacy up for sale, his attorney, Joe Howard, told a judge Friday. That way, Wilson wouldn't have to go through with the plot. Asked why Wilson didn't just break off communication with Burgamy, Howard said, Wilson feared he would lose his only friend.