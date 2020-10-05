Photo raised suspicions of 'other bodies' in Sydney Loofe investigation, officer testifies

A Lincoln police investigator testified Tuesday that the probe into the slaying and dismemberment of a Menards store clerk back in 2017 included an inquiry into "other bodies."

Investigator Chris Milisits said that sometime after Sydney Loofe went missing on Nov. 15, 2017, he was provided a picture from Aubrey Trail's Facebook page.

The picture was of a cornfield, and investigators in Saline County were seeking to identify the location of the field from the Facebook post because of suspicions that "possibly other bodies" would be found there.

Milisits said that investigators were unable to discern the location of the field but that several missing-persons cases were reviewed as part of the investigation into the Loofe case.

The post, he later told a prosecutor, came from 2014, which was three years before Loofe disappeared after arranging a date via the dating app Tinder with Trail's girlfriend, Bailey Boswell.

"There was no other bodies found?" asked Michael Guinan, of the Nebraska Attorney General's Office.

"No," responded Milisits.