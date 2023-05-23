A Cass County District Court judge on Monday ordered a 19-year-old man charged with first-degree murder to undergo a mental examination to determine if he was sane at the time of the slaying.

Jabari D. Parsons of Plattsmouth is accused of fatally stabbing Mary Blackwell, 55, last summer. He is also charged with use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and first-degree arson, both felonies.

Parson's attorney, Julie E. Bear, notified the court May 12 that her client had undergone a mental evaluation and it was their intention "to rely upon the insanity defense." Cass County Attorney Chris Perrone requested that Parsons be examined "by one or more qualified experts, appointed by the court," to determine whether he was sane at the time of Blackwell's death.

Parsons will be examined by staff members from the Lincoln Regional Center at the Cass County Jail. Perrone said that he hopes the examination can be concluded within 60 days.

"Once the psychiatric evaluation report is completed, counsel for both the state and defendant will conduct a thorough review of such and decide how to proceed with the case," Perrone said. "If the results of both evaluations make the same or similar recommendations as to defendant’s state of mind at the time of the alleged offense, it would likely lead to a quicker resolution of the case."

Blackwell was found stabbed to death inside her home south of Plattsmouth on Aug. 25, 2022. Cass County sheriff's deputies, responding to a 911 call, went to 9301 U.S. Highway 75 to investigate a disturbance.

The person who called 911 also reported a small fire in the living room and an adult female lying on the floor. When deputies arrived at 3:20 p.m., they found that the fire had been extinguished and Blackwell on the floor with multiple cuts and a fatal stab wound to the chest.

Parsons was arrested at the scene and booked into the Cass County Jail. Perrone said Parsons had lived with Blackwell and her husband from March to June of 2022.

At the time of Blackwell's death, Parsons was living in a tent located on the Union Orchard property in southern Cass County, just off Highway 75.