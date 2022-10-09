Plattsmouth woman charged with theft of over $28,000 from youth sports teams

A Plattsmouth woman is accused of taking more than $28,000 from the bank accounts of two youth sports organizations for personal use.

Jill Dasher, 51, is charged with two counts of felony theft, according to Cass County court records. She allegedly used money from the Plattsmouth Baseball/Softball Association and Blue Lightning Select Softball Team for herself, including making a mortgage payment and buying Christmas gifts.

An affidavit filed by a Plattsmouth police detective, said Dasher allegedly took $6,008 from the baseball/softball association's bank account and $22,044 from the Blue Lightning account. Bank records for both organizations from 2018 to 2022 were reviewed by the detective.

"Dasher admitted she would transfer money between the two accounts to cover one another when the balance got low from her using it for personal purchases," the detective said in the affidavit. "Dasher wasn't sure how it began with using the two organization's money but admitted it got out of hand."

A co-administrator of the baseball/softball association alerted police to discrepancies in that organization's bank account in September. The woman told the investigator that she also suspects the baseball/softball association was overcharged for field insurance.

Plattsmouth baseball's select teams were also over charged $1,000, the co-administrator said. Dasher allegedly purchased insurance covering only 52 players instead of the 180 players on the team rosters. Dasher admitted to the detective that she received a much larger insurance deposit from the teams and pocketed the difference, the affidavit stated.