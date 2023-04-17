A Plattsmouth woman accepted a plea agreement Monday in connection with thefts from the bank accounts of two youth sports organizations and her late son's scholarship fund.

Jill Dasher, 51, was originally charged with two counts of felony theft in Cass County District Court. Chris Perrone, the Cass County Attorney, said Monday that Dasher pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted misdemeanor theft.

Dasher took money from the Plattsmouth Baseball/Softball Association, Blue Lightning softball team and the Beau Dasher Scholarship Fund. Some of the money was used to make mortgage payment and buy Christmas gifts.

Full restitution was made in advance of the plea agreement, Perrone said. Just over $21,000 was repaid to the three organizations, he said.

Perrone will recommend probation at Dasher's sentencing in June. He noted that she has a limited criminal history.

A co-administrator of the baseball/softball association alerted Plattsmouth police to discrepancies in that organization's bank account. The woman told an investigator that she also suspected the baseball/softball association was overcharged for field insurance.

Plattsmouth baseball's select teams were also overcharged $1,000, the co-administrator said. Dasher purchased insurance covering only 52 players instead of the 180 players on the team rosters. Dasher admitted to the detective that she received a much larger insurance deposit from the teams and pocketed the difference, the affidavit stated.

Dasher's son, Beau, was 20 years old when he and Gabrielle Ramirez, 19, died in one-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 75 near Offutt Air Force Base in December 2019. The driver of the vehicle was sentenced to 90 days in jail and two years probation.