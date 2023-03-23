A 22-year-old man was arrested in Lincoln Wednesday afternoon after police said he was chasing passing cars with a pistol holstered and a bottle of alcohol in his possession.

At 4:42 p.m., officers went to the area around 52nd and L Streets after multiple people reported the man was walking in the middle of 48th Street near L Street. Officers found the man carrying a bottle of alcohol in his hand and a pistol holstered on his hip.

Officers arrested the man but, according to police, he resisted officers’ attempts to seat him in the police car. The man was arrested on suspicion of refusing to comply with a police officer’s order. He was also cited for urinating in public, obstructing the street and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

The man’s level of intoxication was unknown. Police said he refused to take a preliminary breath test.

