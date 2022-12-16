Police arrest wife of suspect in Laurel homicide case

The wife of the man charged with fatally shooting four people in Laurel in August was arrested Friday in connection with the homicide.

Carrie Jones, 43, the wife of homicide suspect Jason Jones, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree homicide, tampering with physical evidence and being an accessory to a felony, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

The investigation into the homicides, which included forensic examination of phones owned by both Carrie and Jason Jones, revealed information indicating Carrie Jones played a role prior to the slayings, according to the patrol.

Just after 3 a.m. Aug. 4, Cedar County 911 received a phone call reporting an explosion and fire at 209 Elm St. in Laurel. Inside, they found Michelle Ebeling, 53, who had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

While crews were responding to the first fire, another fire was reported at 503 Elm St. Fire crews and law enforcement officers who entered the home found three people dead: Gene Twiford, 86, Janet Twiford, 85, and Dana Twiford, 55, all of whom had been shot.

State troopers served a warrant for Jason Jones on Aug. 5 at the Jones' home, which is across the street from where the first fire occurred. Jason Jones was found with significant burns and was airlifted to a hospital. He remained at the hospital until Oct. 26, when he was taken to a Nebraska Department of Corrections facility in Lincoln.