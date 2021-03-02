Police identify Lincoln man who was found dead

A man found dead in Lincoln has been identified by Lincoln police, who say they are investigating the death as a homicide.

James Shekie, 33, was found about 11:10 a.m. Monday when officers responded to a residence south of 20th and Superior Streets where a door had been left open. When officers checked the residence, they found Shekie, who was dead, Lincoln police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Lincoln police ask anyone with information to call 402-441-6000 or make an anonymous report to Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.