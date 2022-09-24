Police identify man who was found dead near Fremont

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office has identified the man whose body was found on the side of a highway near Fremont.

Yashua Martinez, 27, of La Vista was found dead by construction crews near U.S. Highway 275 south of Morningside Road on Thursday, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office. No additional information was provided Saturday.

Highway 275 at Morningside Road was closed for about seven hours Thursday as officials investigated. The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Fremont Police Department, the Nebraska State Patrol and the Douglas County Crime Lab.

The investigation is ongoing, officials said.