 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police identify man who was found dead near Fremont

  • Updated
  • 0

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office has identified the man whose body was found on the side of a highway near Fremont.

Yashua Martinez, 27, of La Vista was found dead by construction crews near U.S. Highway 275 south of Morningside Road on Thursday, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office. No additional information was provided Saturday.

Highway 275 at Morningside Road was closed for about seven hours Thursday as officials investigated. The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Fremont Police Department, the Nebraska State Patrol and the Douglas County Crime Lab.

The investigation is ongoing, officials said.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Elton John honoured with humanitarian award during White House gig

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert