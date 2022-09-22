 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police identify woman killed at mobile home park in Lincoln

  Updated
  • 0

The woman who was killed Tuesday at a mobile home park in north Lincoln has been identified.

Jasimin Champion, a 36-year-old from Lincoln, was found suffering from stab wounds around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at a mobile home park off of North First Street near Interstate 80, police said. 

Champion was given first aid and taken to a hospital by ambulance where she died of her injuries, according to police. 

Charles Alexander of Lincoln was arrested Wednesday morning on suspicion of second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony in connection with Champion's death. 

Champion was believed to be staying at the mobile home. She and Alexander knew each other but the exact nature of their relationship remains unclear, police said. The incident remains under investigation. 

