Police open homicide investigation after crash in North Omaha
Omaha police officers are conducting a homicide investigation after responding to a one-vehicle crash early Sunday near 58th Street and Ames Avenue.

A police spokesman said one person died and the death was being investigated as a homicide. The crash occurred just before 4 a.m., when a vehicle hit a power pole. 

Officers were investigating a report of shots fired in the area just before finding the crash, according to Douglas County 911 dispatch. 

Omaha police asked anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or omahacrimestoppers.org.​ Tipsters remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of $25,000 for information leading to a homicide arrest. 

