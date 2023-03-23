A 39-year-old man was arrested in Lincoln after police said he cut a woman and stabbed an Uber driver, causing the driver to crash Wednesday night.

Officers went to the area of Normal Boulevard and Myrtle Street at 10:01 p.m. after a person who called 911 told dispatchers they were waived down by a 19-year-old woman with a cut on her wrist.

The woman told officers she was leaving work in the area of 48th and Van Dorn Streets when a man carrying a knife emerged from behind a tree. She ran to and entered an Uber she had called for a ride home. Police said she locked the doors and told the driver to leave.

The man closed the distance to the Uber and, through the open driver’s side window, started stabbing the 43-year-old male driver in the face and abdomen. He then attempted to stab the woman in the backseat, but she deflected those attempts, according to police.

As the driver drove through the parking lot, the knife-carrying male hung onto the car.

The Uber crashed into a dumpster, causing the airbags to deploy. That disarmed the man clinging to the vehicle, who then fled the scene. The woman fled to get help and eventually flagged down the driver who called 911.

Police found the man an hour later after he called for medical treatment for the injuries suffered during the vehicle’s collision with the dumpster. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police arrested him on suspicion for first-degree assault, second-degree domestic assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.