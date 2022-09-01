Police say violent patient forced Grand Island nurses to hide in locked room

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Nurses at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island barricaded themselves in a locked room Wednesday evening after a 50-year-old man allegedly ran around the hospital floor, damaging equipment and threatening to kill them.

Grand Island police say the man threw coffee on officers and kicked and scratched one officer as the man resisted attempts to place him under arrest.

Police arrived at the hospital around 7:50 p.m. in response to a report of an out-of-control patient.

Officers were told that the man damaged multiple items before they arrived, including two Samsung monitors, a picture frame, a whiteboard, two hand sanitizer dispensers, a container for sharp items, a scanner and two pieces of flooring. Damage was estimated at $6,225.

The man allegedly ran around the hospital floor, holding a large piece of wood and yelling, "I'm going to kill you."

"This caused the nurses on the floor to run and barricade themselves inside a locked room out of fear," police said in a report.

Thursday, the Nebraska Hospital Association issued a statement regarding what happened.

“Our hearts are with those affected by this horrific event,” said Jeremy Nordquist, the association's president. “This kind of hospital violence is unfortunately on the increase in our hospitals across the state and the NHA is committed to doing everything we can to reverse this dangerous trend and protect our health care heroes.”

Police say the man was taken to Mary Lanning Heathcare in Hastings for treatment.