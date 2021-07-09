 Skip to main content
Police suspect Nebraska man's death was result of drive-by shooting
Police suspect Nebraska man's death was result of drive-by shooting

LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — Police in southwestern Nebraska believe the death of a man earlier this week in Lexington may have stemmed from a drive-by shooting — a rare occurrence outside Nebraska’s metropolitan areas.

Investigators believe Marcus Keyser, 23, was gunned down early Monday morning on a Lexington street, police told station KRVN. Police Chief Tracy Wolf is asking residents to check any surveillance video they have between the times of 1:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. Monday for any activity that might be related to the shooting.

Keyser was found on the ground with gunshot wounds shortly after 3 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lexington is a city of about 10,000 people and lies about 160 miles west of Lincoln.

