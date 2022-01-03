Polk County man serving time for child sex assault dies at Lincoln hospital

A 35-year-old Nebraska man serving a lengthy prison sentence for first-degree sexual assault of a child has died at a Lincoln hospital.

Kristopher D. Prigge, formerly of Stromsburg, died Sunday. He was sentenced to 40 to 45 years in prison in April 2019 by a Polk County judge. Prigge would have been eligible for parole in November 2038.

While Prigge's cause of death has not yet been determined, he was being treated for a medical condition, according to a spokeswoman for the Nebraska Department of Corrections. Prigge was incarcerated at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln.

As with all in-custody deaths, a grand jury will conduct an investigation into Prigge’s death.

