 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Polk County man serving time for child sex assault dies at Lincoln hospital
0 comments

Polk County man serving time for child sex assault dies at Lincoln hospital

A 35-year-old Nebraska man serving a lengthy prison sentence for first-degree sexual assault of a child has died at a Lincoln hospital. 

Kristopher Prigge mug shot

Kristopher Prigge 

Kristopher D. Prigge, formerly of Stromsburg, died Sunday. He was sentenced to 40 to 45 years in prison in April 2019 by a Polk County judge. Prigge would have been eligible for parole in November 2038. 

While Prigge's cause of death has not yet been determined, he was being treated for a medical condition, according to a spokeswoman for the Nebraska Department of Corrections. Prigge was incarcerated at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln. 

As with all in-custody deaths, a grand jury will conduct an investigation into Prigge’s death.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists says climate change worsened Colorado fire

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert