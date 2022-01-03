Polk County man serving time for child sex assault dies at Lincoln hospital

A 35-year-old Nebraska man serving a lengthy prison sentence for first-degree sexual assault of a child has died at a Lincoln hospital.
Kristopher D. Prigge, formerly of Stromsburg, died Sunday. He was sentenced to 40 to 45 years in prison in April 2019 by a Polk County judge. Prigge would have been eligible for parole in November 2038.
While Prigge's cause of death has not yet been determined, he was being treated for a medical condition, according to a spokeswoman for the Nebraska Department of Corrections. Prigge was incarcerated at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln.
As with all in-custody deaths, a grand jury will conduct an investigation into Prigge’s death.
kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Kevin Cole
Kevin Cole covers Omaha crime and public safety news. Follow him on Twitter @KevinColeOmaha. Phone: 402-444-1272.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.