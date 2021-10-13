 Skip to main content
Pursuit ends on I-480 bridge between Omaha and Council Bluffs after reported carjacking
Pursuit ends on I-480 bridge between Omaha and Council Bluffs after reported carjacking

The Interstate 480 bridge between Omaha and Council Bluffs has reopened after a pursuit restricted traffic and closed ramps on both sides of the Missouri River Wednesday night.

The pursuit started around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday after a reported carjacking in Council Bluffs, according to a Pottawattamie County emergency dispatch supervisor. The vehicle was described as a white Chevy Tahoe.

The suspect traveled across the I-480 bridge into Omaha before turning around and heading back toward Council Bluffs, according to dispatch.

Eventually the heavily damaged Tahoe came to a stop on the bridge and the suspect was arrested around 8:42 p.m., according to dispatch. Law enforcement from both states assisted with the pursuit.

The Tahoe reportedly crashed into other vehicles during the pursuit, but the extent of the damage and number of other vehicles damaged remained unknown Wednesday night.

