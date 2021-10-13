Pursuit ends on I-480 bridge between Omaha and Council Bluffs after reported carjacking

The Interstate 480 bridge between Omaha and Council Bluffs has reopened after a pursuit restricted traffic and closed ramps on both sides of the Missouri River Wednesday night.
The pursuit started around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday after a reported carjacking in Council Bluffs, according to a Pottawattamie County emergency dispatch supervisor. The vehicle was described as a white Chevy Tahoe.
The suspect traveled across the I-480 bridge into Omaha before turning around and heading back toward Council Bluffs, according to dispatch.
Eventually the heavily damaged Tahoe came to a stop on the bridge and the suspect was arrested around 8:42 p.m., according to dispatch. Law enforcement from both states assisted with the pursuit.
The Tahoe reportedly crashed into other vehicles during the pursuit, but the extent of the damage and number of other vehicles damaged remained unknown Wednesday night.
The Omaha Police Department added 44 police officers to its ranks Friday after they spent 23 week in academy training.
The sealing of an Omaha divorce case involving Hollywood filmmaker Alexander Payne has some court observers and the attorney for Payne’s estranged wife looking sideways.
A Gomez Heritage Elementary School security guard is accused of sexually assaulting two children, one of whom is a former student at the South Omaha school.
The death of a 23-year-old woman whose body was found four months ago at a lake near Lincoln has been ruled a homicide.
A woman who was shot Thursday evening at Standing Bear Lake suffered wounds that are not considered life-threatening, Omaha police said Friday.
The Nebraska Supreme Court overruled Aubrey Trail's motion to serve as his own lawyer, saying he had failed to serve notice of his request on the Nebraska Attorney General's Office.
A Nebraska man accused of participating in the storming of the U.S. Capitol has pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct in the case.
Two UNO researchers will work with Sarpy County law enforcement on a two-year project to improve reporting of suspicious activity.
Brian Rosenthal is now set to appear at a jury trial in Auburn in March, according to a pretrial order filed by Judge Stefanie Martinez in the District Court of Nemaha County.
A traffic stop Monday night on Nebraska Highway 92 resulted in what likely is the largest amount of marijuana ever confiscated in Saunders County.
Ja'Price Spears, an Omaha police officer who faced felony charges after handcuffing two teens who were pounding on doors in his Gretna neighborhood in April, has taken a plea deal.
A man in his 40s serving a sentence on charges out of Lancaster County died at a Lincoln hospital after testing positive for COVID.
A 16-year-old Omaha girl was grazed by a bullet while sleeping when someone fired multiple shots at a house east of Seymour Smith Park.
Autopsy results of two children who were found dead in a Bellevue home in May show that they were asphyxiated by smothering, Sarpy County officials said.
A single-vehicle wreck at 70th and Fletcher claimed the life of a 16-year-old boy and seriously injured a 17-year-old boy, a 20-year-old man and 16-year-old girl.
Two Omaha women sued the state's public health agency on Monday after it denied their request to list both of their names as parents on their children's birth certificates.
If Gov. Pete Ricketts were to make Sen. Justin Wayne a judge, he would also have the opportunity to appoint Wayne’s successor in District 13, representing north-central and northeast Omaha.
A 19-year-old Papillion man killed one 18-year-old and wounded another during a marijuana deal in a Westroads parking lot last month, a prosecutor said Friday.
"It's just beyond belief that somebody could be carrying on and meet their end in this manner," Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said.
Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said five citations for assault and three citations for disturbing the peace were spread among three girls, ages 11, 12 and 13.
Joshua Keadle is asking that his murder conviction be overturned, arguing that prosecutors failed to prove that a crime had been committed in the death of Peru State College student Tyler Thomas, whose body was never found.