Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's attorneys accuse feds of bias and withholding information

Fortenberry, 60, has represented eastern Nebraska's 1st District since 2005 and was expected to easily win reelection in 2022. He, his wife and his attorneys maintain that he was "set up" and misled by federal agents. They said he was trying to cooperate with the investigation of illegal "conduit" campaign contributions that originated from a Nigerian billionaire living in Paris.

Prosecutors, meanwhile, contend that the congressman repeatedly lied about the origins of $30,000 in donations he received from a group of Lebanese Americans at a Los Angeles fundraiser in 2016. The money was funneled to the group from Gilbert Chagoury, who paid a $1.8 million fine for making $230,000 in illegal contributions and loans to American politicians. Chagoury also agreed to aid the FBI investigation.

Federal prosecutors said Fortenberry had requested a second L.A. fundraiser in 2018 but was informed by the organizer of the event — known only as "Individual H" — that the 2016 gifts were illegal because they originated from a foreign national. Individual H was cooperating with the FBI at that time.

Fortenberry maintains that he couldn't recall the details of that 2018 phone call when questioned twice by federal investigators in 2019. He was indicted on three felonies — two counts of lying two federal agents and one count of trying to conceal material facts.