Restraining order issued after child labor allegations at Grand Island meatpacking plant

A temporary restraining order was issued in federal court Thursday after a U.S. Department of Labor investigation found that a sanitation company was reportedly employing minors as young as 13 to clean hazardous equipment at a Grand Island meatpacking plant.
The company, Packers Sanitation Services Inc., said it intends to "vigorously" defend itself against the allegations, which came after a Department of Labor investigation.
The department determined that Packers Sanitation employed at least 31 minors between the ages of 13 and 17 in hazardous cleaning positions, including 15 minors in Grand Island, according to a complaint filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska in Lincoln.
People are also reading…
Packers Sanitation contracts with about 700 slaughtering and meatpacking plants nationwide to provide cleaning, sanitation and other services, according to its website.
An investigation into the company’s alleged child labor violations at a JBS Foods meatpacking plant in Grand Island began Aug. 24, after a referral from a law enforcement agency, the complaint said. The investigation also found violations at two plants in Minnesota, according to the complaint.
The temporary restraining order requires Packers Sanitation to cease using "oppressive child labor" and to comply with the Department of Labor investigation, including not instructing employees not to talk to investigators or retaliating against them in any way for doing so.
The restraining order will be in place through at least Nov. 23, when a hearing is scheduled in federal court in Lincoln.
Packers Sanitation responded to the complaint in a statement Thursday that said the company uses "industry-leading" procedures to confirm employees' identities and that the company prohibits hiring anyone under the age of 18.
The statement also said that Packers Sanitation has been cooperating with the Department of Labor's investigation and that multiple recent audits by the agency found no issues.
"While rogue individuals could of course seek to engage in fraud or identity theft, we are confident in our company's strict compliance policies and will defend ourselves vigorously against these claims," the statement said.
What you missed this week in notable Omaha crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Omaha World-Herald.
An inmate was found unresponsive in her cell at the Douglas County Jail on Thursday, the same day she was taken into custody, according to authorities.
Omaha child advocacy and law enforcement officials offered to help people struggling after a trick-or-treating event ended with a police officer shooting a reckless driver.
A judge ordered Wednesday that a Laurel man accused of fatally shooting four people and setting their homes on fire be held without bail.
Kevin Slimp has been appointed Omaha city prosecutor. Slimp has served as the acting prosecutor since Matt Kuhse was named city attorney in late 2021.
Halloween night at a neighborhood party on Omaha's Minne Lusa Boulevard began with shrieks of delight from costumed children collecting candy. It ended with gunshots and sirens.
A Lincoln man was killed in a motorcycle crash after state troopers allege that he fled from multiple traffic stops.
An adult male was taken into custody Friday evening near Elmwood Park after a safety alert was issued for the University of Nebraska at Omaha's Dodge Street campus.
An extradition hearing for a 17-year-old Texas youth suspected of killing his mother has been scheduled for Nov. 30 in Hall County Court.
Gage Walter, 27, appeared in court for the first time on Friday and was ordered to be held without bail. He is accused of killing his grandmother and great-grandmother.
A 20-year-old man was driving a Dodge Challenger over 150 mph on Interstate 29 this summer when his car crashed into a pickup truck, Council Bluffs police said Friday.
Omaha police announced Friday that two boys, ages 15 and 13, had been arrested and charged in connection with the August slaying of 19-year-old Alon Reed.
A Georgia hunter was sentenced to two years of probation in federal court on Friday for transporting illegally obtained wildlife during a mule deer hunt in Nebraska.
A former Nebraska State trooper accused of raping a 15-year-old girl has been charged with six counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child.