Restraining order issued after child labor allegations at Grand Island meatpacking plant

  Updated
A temporary restraining order was issued in federal court Thursday after a U.S. Department of Labor investigation found that a sanitation company was reportedly employing minors as young as 13 to clean hazardous equipment at a Grand Island meatpacking plant.

The company, Packers Sanitation Services Inc., said it intends to "vigorously" defend itself against the allegations, which came after a Department of Labor investigation.

The department determined that Packers Sanitation employed at least 31 minors between the ages of 13 and 17 in hazardous cleaning positions, including 15 minors in Grand Island, according to a complaint filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska in Lincoln.

Packers Sanitation contracts with about 700 slaughtering and meatpacking plants nationwide to provide cleaning, sanitation and other services, according to its website.

An investigation into the company’s alleged child labor violations at a JBS Foods meatpacking plant in Grand Island began Aug. 24, after a referral from a law enforcement agency, the complaint said. The investigation also found violations at two plants in Minnesota, according to the complaint.

The temporary restraining order requires Packers Sanitation to cease using "oppressive child labor" and to comply with the Department of Labor investigation, including not instructing employees not to talk to investigators or retaliating against them in any way for doing so. 

The restraining order will be in place through at least Nov. 23, when a hearing is scheduled in federal court in Lincoln.

Packers Sanitation responded to the complaint in a statement Thursday that said the company uses "industry-leading" procedures to confirm employees' identities and that the company prohibits hiring anyone under the age of 18.

The statement also said that Packers Sanitation has been cooperating with the Department of Labor's investigation and that multiple recent audits by the agency found no issues.

"While rogue individuals could of course seek to engage in fraud or identity theft, we are confident in our company's strict compliance policies and will defend ourselves vigorously against these claims," the statement said.

