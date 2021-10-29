Ricketts calls on UNL to address concerns raised by religious discrimination lawsuit

“We have a variety of speakers on our campus, from across the ideological, religious and political spectrum,” she said.

Fiddelke also said the Fund Allocation Committee is just one source where funds can be requested for speakers and events.

“These speakers and events are funded by many different sources,” she said. “Ratio Christi has been previously funded for speakers and events from other funding sources.”

Republican gubernatorial candidate and NU Regent Jim Pillen, who along with other university officials and regents is named as a defendant in the lawsuit, called the alleged "religious discrimination unacceptable."

“If any students or student groups didn’t have the opportunity to access University Program Council funds because of religious discrimination, that is unacceptable. If this allegation is true, then a change must be made immediately," Pillen said in a statement.

According to the lawsuit, Ratio Christi still held the speaking event last April with funding from the organization and its members. The lawsuit said that Audi agreed to reduce his fee from $1,500 to $750 upon learning the university had denied the funding. Total expenses for the event, including marketing, were just over $900.