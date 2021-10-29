Ricketts calls on UNL to address concerns raised by religious discrimination lawsuit

Gov. Pete Ricketts weighed in Friday on a religious discrimination lawsuit filed by a Christian student organization at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, calling for "UNL to treat students fairly."
In a press release, Ricketts said UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green should step in to end the discrimination the student group alleged in a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday.
A university official responded that UNL welcomes all viewpoints and that it has a variety of speakers on campus.
In the lawsuit, student leaders of the UNL chapter of Ratio Christi alleged they were denied $1,500 in funding by the university’s Program Council via the Fund Allocation Committee to bring in former UNL professor and current University of Notre Dame philosophy professor Robert Audi to speak last spring.
“The University of Nebraska-Lincoln should have no problem supporting speakers from a wide variety of viewpoints on campus, including Christian speakers,” Ricketts said. “UNL has previously brought in much more controversial speakers, and Dr. Robert Audi and Ratio Christi should be given the same respect. I urge University of Nebraska Chancellor Ronnie Green to step in and define policies to end this kind of discrimination and to send a message that all viewpoints, including Christian values, are welcome.”
In a statement, UNL spokeswoman Deb Fiddelke said the university does welcome all viewpoints.
“We have a variety of speakers on our campus, from across the ideological, religious and political spectrum,” she said.
Fiddelke also said the Fund Allocation Committee is just one source where funds can be requested for speakers and events.
“These speakers and events are funded by many different sources,” she said. “Ratio Christi has been previously funded for speakers and events from other funding sources.”
Republican gubernatorial candidate and NU Regent Jim Pillen, who along with other university officials and regents is named as a defendant in the lawsuit, called the alleged "religious discrimination unacceptable."
“If any students or student groups didn’t have the opportunity to access University Program Council funds because of religious discrimination, that is unacceptable. If this allegation is true, then a change must be made immediately," Pillen said in a statement.
According to the lawsuit, Ratio Christi still held the speaking event last April with funding from the organization and its members. The lawsuit said that Audi agreed to reduce his fee from $1,500 to $750 upon learning the university had denied the funding. Total expenses for the event, including marketing, were just over $900.
The lawsuit, which argues that the university’s student activity fee system violated the students’ rights under the First and 14th Amendments, asks the court to reimburse the students for the expenses related to the Audi event. It also asks UNL to return the students’ activity fees and pay their attorneys’ fees stemming from the lawsuit.
This is not the first time UNL has been embroiled in controversy over speakers.
In 2008, scholar William Ayers was invited to speak at UNL's College of Education about his research methods, but a public uproar over his background compelled UNL administrators to cancel the visit out of concern, they said, for security.
In the 1960s, Ayers was a member of the militant Weather Underground, which protested the Vietnam War by bombing public buildings and was condemned by the FBI as a domestic terrorist group.
Ayers eventually became a scholar and is a retired education professor at the University of Illinois at Chicago.
UNL's College of Education and Human Sciences would have covered a $1,000 honorarium for Ayers' speech if it hadn't been canceled.