Ricketts touts progress in reducing staff shortages in Nebraska prisons

Hefty pay increases for state corrections workers have already reduced staff vacancies by half and should soon cut into forced overtime for prison guards and required weekend lockdowns for many prisoners, state officials said Monday.

Overall, the raises of up to 40% announced in November have helped the state attract more than 1,000 new applicants and make 267 new hires, said Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Director Scott Frakes.

The new pay is so attractive, he said, that 50 of the new hires are staffers who previously left and are now returning to the agency, and 118 are coming from out of state.

“We are very pleased with that agreement and the impact it has had on our staffing,” said Gov. Pete Ricketts, who joined Frakes at a press conference Monday.

The State Corrections Department has been dogged by chronic staffing shortages for years. Late last year, about a third of the agency’s "protective services" positions — corrections corporals, sergeants and caseworkers — were vacant.

The sparse staffing has spurred myriad problems, including record overtime costs, limits on inmates' activities and safety issues.

At the state prison in Tecumseh and the state’s prisoner intake facility in Lincoln, inmates have been on weekend lockdowns, where they are largely restricted to their cells from Friday through Sunday and not able to see visitors. The state doesn't have the staffing to safely facilitate movement within the facilities.

Frakes has previously described the pay package negotiated with the state union of correctional workers as “a game-changer.”

Starting wages for corrections corporals and prison caseworkers are rising from $20 an hour to $28 an hour. That equates to a bump from an annual salary of about $42,000 to $58,000.

Overall, the new hires have reduced current department vacancies from 427 to 206, Ricketts said. And Frakes said those numbers should continue to come down as the new hires go through the department’s training academy.

The state graduated a class of 50 in February, will graduate 69 more next Monday, and have a new class of 78 set to start that same day.

Frakes said the new hires are already limiting the amount of forced overtime the department is requiring. Due to increased overtime pay under the new agreement, many staff members are choosing to work overtime voluntarily.

He declined to put a timeline on when the two facilities that are on weekend lockdowns will return to normal activity levels. Such changes will likely be phased in, he said.

Another factor in improved staffing levels has been reduced turnover. Last year, more than 400 people resigned from the department. Over the first two months this year, there were a total of 22 resignations.

“You can bring on all the people in the world, but if you don't retain those people, you don't make any headway,” Frakes said.

He said the large number of new hires returning to the department or coming from out of state are due to the pay increases as well as hiring bonuses and the payment of moving expenses. The 118 out-of-state hires are coming from 33 states, he said.

“That’s 118 people and their families now coming to be a part of Nebraska,” Frakes said.

Ricketts said the progress has been made despite a challenging hiring environment, with Nebraska in recent months recording the lowest unemployment rates the nation has ever seen.

Frakes and the governor also touted a corrections leadership training and apprenticeship program that has been created at Peru State College.

The program, which Frakes said is the first of its kind nationally, allows prospective future corrections workers to apprentice in the department while getting four-year degrees in criminal justice.

The program now has its first 18 students, and Frakes envisions them to be “future leaders” in the Corrections Department.

Frakes and the governor also lauded the workers who have stuck with the department through the staffing issues and pandemic.

“The women and men who serve the state of Nebraska in the Department of Corrections really are heroes,” Ricketts said.

On another prison matter, Ricketts was asked about Nebraska’s elevated levels of incarceration for people of color.

Nebraska incarcerates people of color at rates well above the national average, even as the state's White incarceration rate is below the U.S. average. Those disparities were the subject of a story in The World-Herald on Sunday.

Nebraska is also the only state in the country to increase its Black incarceration rate since 2006. Nationally, Black incarceration is down more than a third in that time.

Ricketts noted the efforts he has made to boost jobs and opportunity in North Omaha — the center of the state's Black community — including the opening of a state economic development office there.

He said the unemployment rate for Black Nebraskans in 2020 was well below the national Black average, though it remained more than double the overall state rate.

“We obviously have more work to do, but we want to continue to create those opportunities,” he said. “Because as was pointed out in the article, that is one of the ways to mitigate the incarceration of African-Americans.”

